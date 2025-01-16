Northwest Neighbors Network looking for executive director

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN), a nonprofit dedicated to fostering the work of neighbors helping neighbors age well in their own homes, is seeking an executive director.

The executive director will work with NNN’s board of directors and other volunteers to address the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities in north King County and south Snohomish County. The executive director manages ongoing operations, directs community outreach, leads fundraising activities and supervises staff.

You can view the job posting here.

The application deadline is Feb. 5. Interviews will be conducted during February and March. The anticipated start date is April 1.