Northwest Neighbors Network hosts reading of “Mrs. Potts Finds Thanksgiving”

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) invites the public to a special reading of Mrs. Potts Finds Thanksgiving by NNN member and author Alice Boatwright. The heartwarming story for “children 8 to 108” follows Martha Potts, a woman who rediscovers gratitude and human connection after encounters with a homeless woman and a stray cat between Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day.

The event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the small conference room at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. Cookies and cider will be served.

Attendance is free and open to the public, but seating is limited to 15. Registration is available through the Northwest Neighbors Network Events page with priority given to those who register. NNN members may also request transportation to the event.

For more information, contact NNN Executive Director Alison Alfonzo Pence at 206-718-5474 or email: Alison@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org