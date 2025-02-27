Northwest Girlchoir offering summer camp July 21-25

Northwest Girlchoir has openings for its summer camp, which runs from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 21-25.

The location is the Northwest Girlchoir facility at North Seattle Church, 2150 N. 122nd St.

Campers select from a variety of music and arts classes, plus outdoor fun. Attendees will work with professional arts educators as well as Northwest Girlchoir alums and high school counselors.