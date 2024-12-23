Northwest Civic Circle finalizes list of roundtable participants for 2025 Legislative Preview Jan. 8

The Northwest Civic Circle has finalized roundtable participants for its 2025 Legislative Preview, scheduled for noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center in the Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett.

The event will include legislators from the city, county and state level. It will focus on what’s coming down the pipeline this upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature, and how the various legislative bodies work together, according to a news release about the event.

“When thinking about the legislative session in Olympia, most residents are not aware of how their local level legislators connect and offer feedback to our state representatives and senators. It’s important to educate and inform residents on how it’s all connected,” said Alicia Crank.

Tickets for the in-person event are $20 and can be purchased from the NWCC website. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting Crank.

Legislators scheduled to participate in the roundtable discussion include:

State Rep. April Berg, 44th Legislative District

State Rep. Shelley Kloba, 1st Legislative District

Erin Murray, Mountlake Terrace City Council

Susan Paine, Edmonds City Council

State Rep. and Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson, 21st Legislative District and 3rd District on County Council

Mayor Sid Roberts, City of Stanwood

Neil Tibbott, Edmonds City Council

Dr. Steve Woodard, Mountlake Terrace City Council

“Legislators across the political spectrum in Snohomish, Kitsap, Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties were invited to participate,” Crank said. “While this event will be Snohomish County-centric, those that are not on the panel are invited to attend and participate in table discussions at the event with constituents.”

According to Crank, the NWCC has early partnership support from Braver Angels, Civic Genius and GSBA.