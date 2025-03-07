Northbound SR 99 lanes to close for Aurora Bridge maintenance in Seattle March 9

The two right lanes of northbound State Route 99 will close from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 9, across the Aurora Bridge in Seattle for expansion joint repairs.
Crews will leave a lane and a half open for large trucks and transit vehicles to safely pass through the work zone. People should expect delays or seek alternate routes.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the Travel Center Map, or by signing up for email updates.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.