Northbound SR 99/Aurora Avenue Bridge lanes to close for maintenance Aug. 9-10 in Seattle

The right two lanes of northbound State Route 99 at the Aurora Avenue Bridge will close from 4 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 10, in Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

The closure will allow WSDOT bridge maintenance crews to safely inspect the bridge.

People traveling through the area should expect delays. For up-to-date traffic information use the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.