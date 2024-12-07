Northbound I-5 in Everett will have overnight lane reductions Dec. 9-12

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be doing some overnight electrical work near Everett that will reduce northbound Interstate 5 to two lanes from Marine View Drive to the Steamboat Slough Bridge starting at 8 p.m. nightly Monday, Dec. 9, to Friday morning, Dec. 13. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.

This work is part of a project to extend the HOV lane north of Everett and add ramps connecting the freeway with State Route 529. With the HOV lane extension now open, most of the work on I-5 is complete. The contractor crews continue to build the new ramps from northbound I-5 to SR 529 and from SR 529 to southbound I-5, which are scheduled to open in late spring or early summer 2025.