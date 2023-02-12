Northbound I-5 in Seattle to close overnight Feb. 15 and 16; express lanes will remain open

In order to re-stripe lanes on the busiest highway in the state, contractor crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 mainline and collector/distributor ramp that connects from I-90 in two, four-hour intervals overnight beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15.

People traveling on northbound I-5 can access downtown by exiting near the I-90 interchange, while those continuing north of downtown will be able to use the express lanes.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the I-5 mainline and the collector/distributor lanes from I-90 to Olive Way between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, and 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. The contractor plans to conduct the same closure from 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, until 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. This work is weather-dependent.

Drivers going downtown

People traveling to downtown Seattle should use the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or take eastbound I-90 and exit at Rainier Avenue. The off-ramps to James, Madison, Cherry and University streets will be closed.

WSDOT will also close the on-ramps to northbound I-5 at Dearborn, University and Cherry streets. Signed detours will guide drivers to the nearest open on-ramp. People driving on I-90 will not be able to head northbound directly onto I-5 and must use a detour route.

Going northbound

Drivers going north of downtown can move to the express lanes, although their first opportunity to exit is at Northeast 42nd Street in the University District. The express lanes also exit to Lake City Way and Northgate before rejoining the mainline.

During the closure, crews will re-stripe freeway lanes to the regular driving configuration. Once crews complete this project later this summer, drivers will be able to use a third through lane on northbound I-5 in what is now an exit-only lane to Seneca Street.