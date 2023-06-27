Northbound I-5 in Seattle closes overnight June 28-29

To install a large overhead sign structure and wiring for the Seneca mobility project on Interstate 5, the northbound mainline lanes and the collector/distributor ramp that connects traffic from I-90 will undergo two overnight closures starting Wednesday, June 28, through the morning of Friday, June 30.

People traveling north of downtown can use the express lanes to continue through the area but will not be able to exit into downtown. Travelers wishing to reach downtown Seattle should exit on northbound I-5 near the I-90 interchange.

June 28-29 closure details

Each night, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the I-5 mainline lanes beginning at 9 p.m. Then, at 11:59 p.m., the collector/distributorramp from I-90 to Olive Way will close. All lanes of the mainline and collector/distributor ramp will reopen at 4 a.m. the following day.

The northbound I-5 on-ramps from Dearborn, Cherry and University streets will also close at 11:59 p.m. both nights. Signed detours will assist drivers to the nearest open ramp. People driving on I-90 will not be able to head northbound directly onto I-5 and must use a detour route.

Going downtown

People traveling to downtown Seattle on I-5 should use the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or take eastbound I-90 and exit at Rainier Avenue. The off-ramps to James, Madison, Cherry and University streets will be closed.

Going north of downtown

Travelers going north of downtown can use the express lanes, keeping in mind the first exit is Northeast 42nd Street in the University District. The express lanes also exit at Lake City Way and Northgate before rejoining the mainline.

During the closure, crews will work on a large overhead sign support for the Seneca mobility project that holds overhead message signs and off-ramp signs. The contractor previously tried to schedule this work for earlier this month, but equipment problems caused a delay.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.