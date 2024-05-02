Northbound I-5 in Everett reducing to one lane all weekend, beginning Friday, May 3

Northbound Interstate 5 in downtown Everett will be reduced to one lane for the full weekend beginning Friday night, May 3, if the weather cooperates.

The lane reductions, from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. to Monday, May 6, will start near 41st Street, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

These will allow contractor crews working for the WSDOT to replace asphalt with concrete on the right side of the freeway north of Pacific Avenue. In addition to the lane closures, the work also will close several northbound I-5 ramps for the weekend:

• The off-ramps to Pacific Avenue and Marine View Drive.

• The on-ramps from Everett Avenue and US 2.

The off-ramp to 41st Street, just south of downtown, will be the last open ramp for people going into Everett, while the 41st Street on-ramp will be the only one open near downtown.

People traveling on northbound I-5 near Everett should plan ahead and consider alternative routes, such as State Route 9. Travelers also should:

• Allow extra time.

• Consider if public transportation is an option.

• Travel earlier in the day, before 8 a.m., or later, after 8 p.m.

This portion of the project, which will extend the I-5 HOV lane from downtown Everett to Marysville, is weather dependent. If the work is postponed, it will be rescheduled for the following weekend, Friday night, May 10, through Monday morning, May 13.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.