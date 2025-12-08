Northbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle close at 9 p.m. Dec. 9, 11

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Travelers should plan for early closures of the northbound Interstate 5 express lanes on Tuesday night, Dec. 9, and Thursday night, Dec. 11.

The northbound express lanes will close at 9 p.m. each night, two hours earlier than usual. The express lanes will reopen at their normal time, 5 a.m. the following morning, in the southbound direction.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map. Stay informed about this project by signing up for email updates.