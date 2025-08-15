Northbound I-5 closure in Seattle this weekend could affect traffic beyond city limits

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it will wrap up most of its work on the northbound Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge Friday, Aug. 15. Then starting at 11:59 p.m. that night there will be another weekend-long closure of the northbound I-5 mainline so our contractor can restore the northbound freeway to four lanes. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18.

People going north of downtown will need to use the I-5 express lanes, which will remain northbound 24 hours a day during the mainline closure. The Cherry/Columbia on-ramp to the express lanes will be open to all drivers from early Saturday morning, Aug. 16 to early Monday, Aug. 18. Usually this ramp is HOV only, WSDOT says.

If you’re going downtown from the south end, there are no exits to downtown from the northbound express lanes. You’ll need to use the Edgar Martinez Drive or the Dearborn, James or Madison Street exits. You also could take eastbound I-90 to Rainier Avenue.

All on- and off-ramps to and from mainline northbound I-5 north of the express lanes entrance to Northeast 45th Street will close during the evening of Friday, Aug. 15 and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18. On-ramp closures include:

9 p.m.

Dearborn Street, Cherry Street and University Street

10 p.m.

Westbound I-90, Olive Way and Mercer Street

Westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke Street

11 p.m.

Eastbound I-90, westbound SR 520 and Harvard Avenue East