Northbound I-405 closed from SR 522 to SR 527 this weekend

Northbound I-405 will close from State Route 522 to SR 527 beginning 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.
The following northbound I-405 on- and off-ramps also close:
– Eastbound/westbound SR 522 on-ramps to northbound I-405
– Northeast 195th Street/Beardslee Boulevard on- and off-ramps
– SR 527 off-ramp (Exit 26)
A signed detour route will guide people around the closure.
