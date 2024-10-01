North Sound Bicycle Advocates to meet at MLT Library Oct. 16

North Sound Bicycle Advocates, which promotes safer roads and more trails to promote cycling in North King and South Snohomish counties, is holding its monthly meeting at the Mountlake Terrace Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Agenda items include a report from Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan on the status of the city’s Comprehensive Plan transportation element and a brief presentation from a City of Shoreline planner on that city’s bike plan for 2025 and beyond.