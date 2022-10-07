North Puget Sound Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26

Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities.

Admission costs $25 and includes a complimentary breakfast, four panel discussions and an all-day event trade show. Purchasing a booth will cost between $225-$275 and will include two admission tickets, a complimentary breakfast and lunch, one booth table, and access to four panel discussions and the event trade show.

The summit will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W.

Click here to register for the general event.

If interested in attending the Agency Training – Digging into Public Works Contracts, do not register via EventBrite. This training is for public agencies only and requires separate registration. The agency training will take place at the summit from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.