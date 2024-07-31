North Puget Sound Business Builder Expo set for Sept. 10

The Business Builder Expo, scheduled for Sept. 10 in Everett, is designed for North Puget Sound entrepreneurs looking to kickstart, scale or grow their businesses.

The expo is presented by Coastal Community Bank in partnership with the Port of Everett and North Sound Media. It includes three distinct tracks — Pre-Venture, Startup and Growing Your Business, with panel discussions, workshops and resources to help entrepreneurs address challenges at every phase of business development.

General admission includes:

– Access to full activities

– Complimentary lunch

– Networking opportunities

A resource fair will feature booths from a wide range of essential business resources including lenders and financial institutions, marketing agencies, business advisors, government agencies and legal and compliance services

Exhibitor booth space is also available.

The expo will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Everett Community College’s Henry M. Jackson Conference Center, 2000 Tower St., Everett. You can learn more and register here.