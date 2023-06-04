Norman Maktima to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds June 13 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will welcome speaker Norman Maktima to the group’s Tuesday, June 13 meeting at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Maktima will speak via Zoom on “The Competitor’s Approach to Fly Fishing — my approach to rivers and stillwaters.”

A true indigenous native of the Southwest, Maktima has turned his love of fly fishing into a career. He has been a member of the Fly Fishing Team USA competing in many international and world championship events, as well as guiding and working in the fly-fishing industry. He also runs NMakitmaFlyFishing.com, where you can find his unique Pueblo-inspired fly-fishing designs.

The meeting — open to the public — will run from 6-8 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Olympic Fly Fishers and the speaker, visit olympicflyfishers.com.