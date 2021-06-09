Nonprofit hosting virtual walk and run fundraiser to support work with crime victims

Victim Support Services (VSS), an Everett-based non-profit victim advocacy organization, is hosting a virtual walk and run fundraiser now through June 18.

VSS provides advocacy, education, outreach and referrals for victims of general crime in five Puget Sound counties, including Snohomish County.

The “46 for 46” fundraiser honors the organization’s 46 years of helping crime victims. Participants can choose when they want to walk, run, jog, skip or hop and can do it at their own pace. You can participate one time or multiple times. You can register individually, or can be team captains on a team and recruit team members.

The entry fee is $25. More information about the event can be found here.