Nonprofit helping seniors age in place seeks volunteer social activities committee leader

You can help your neighbors continue to age well in their own homes through the nonprofit Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN), which is looking for a new volunteer chairperson for its social activities committee.

The ideal candidate will have leadership and organizational skills to help ensure the organization’s calendar runs smoothly — supporting current activities and exploring new ideas for members to stay socially engaged. Tasks include leading meetings of active volunteers, running reports and writing/editing newsletter articles.

Working from home, the chairperson will report team status updates to the board of directors and work closely with the director of dommunity operations and Outreach.

Now in its fifth year, NNN serves Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. It provides a community of dedicated NNN volunteers who help seniors and individuals with disabilities with a wide range of neighborly tasks such as transportation and household chores, and offering social connections and educational opportunities.

If you are interested in applying for this position, contact NNN’s Board President Suzy Chandler: suzy@northwestneighborsnetwork.org.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.northwestneighborsnetwork.org or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.