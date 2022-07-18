Nominations open for Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award

Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing county-specific sustainable leaders, has opened its call for nominations for the 6th Annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award. The award is named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council.

The award will be presented at Leadership Snohomish County’s first annual gala in October. Nominations must be female, work in Snohomish County and share Knutson’s passion for job growth or economic development in the county.

Knutson died in 2016 after being diagnosed in late 2012 with multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare neurological disease. Her daughter, Erin Williams, has taken an active role with the MSA Coalition to help raise funds and raise awareness. Williams worked closely with Leadership Snohomish County’s former executive director, Kathy Coffey, to establish the Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award.

“It’s an honor to represent my mother by continuing this award in her name and preserving her visionary leadership and influence in the region,” Williams said.

Nominations are due Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 by 5 p.m. You can nominate someone here.