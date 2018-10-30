Nominations now open for Small Business Week Awards

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Seattle District Office is now accepting nominations for its 2019 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year.

Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities, and to our nation’s economy.

The SBA Seattle District Office is accepting nominations for the following awards:

Washington Small Business Person of the Year

Exporter of the Year

8(a) Graduate of the Year – the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program is a nine-year federal government contracting certification and program for small business

– the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program is a nine-year federal government contracting certification and program for small business Rising Startup

Veteran-Owned Small Business

Small Business Champion

Past winners have included Dan the Sausage Man Owner Danny House in Burien, RHD Enterprises CEO Rozanne Garman in Lacey and Edensaw Woods Owner James Ferris in Port Townsend.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize those small businesses that have contributed significantly to their local communities, developed creative products or made advances with innovative technologies,” SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said. “A National Small Business Week award is one of the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement. I encourage you to visit our dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination. I look forward to your nomination and wish you the best of luck.”

All nominations must be submitted no later than 12 p.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2019. All nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the SBA Seattle District Office at 2401 Fourth Ave., Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98121.

Email submissions of SBA Awards forms will not be accepted as they contain personally identifiable information.

Instructions and forms can be found in the 2019 Seattle District Office Nomination Guidelines located athttp://tinyurl.com/2019-WA-Awards.