Nominations for 2022 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame open Feb. 1

Nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Class will open Feb. 1.

Sponsored by the Snohomish County Sports Commission, the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors who have distinguished themselves in their sport or vocation on the state, national and/or international stage and thus have brought state, national and/or international acclaim to themselves and Snohomish County.

Nomination criteria: The candidate must have been a resident of Snohomish County prior to or during the time they gained recognition. It is not necessary that the nominee be born in Snohomish County, but they must have lived in the county for a minimum of five years. Athletes and teams are eligible for consideration five years after his/her/their last competition. Coaches will be eligible after three years of the last coaching date or retirement. Sports contributors will be eligible based on service the community and need not be retired.

An online nomination form is available for the public to complete and submit to the Snohomish County Sports Commission. The public may submit the completed nomination via:

Email: tammy@snocosports.org

Mail: Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, c/o Snohomish County Sports Commission, 3101 Cedar Street, Everett, WA 98201

The deadline for 2022 nominations is Saturday, March 5.

“After pausing nominations in 2021 to recognize the 2020 Induction Class, we are excited to be accepting nominations from the public for 2022,” said Sports Commission Executive Director Tammy Dunn.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sept. 28, 2022, at Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena. For more information on the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, visit www.seattlenorthcountry.com/sports/hall-of-fame or call 425-309-2744.