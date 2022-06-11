Nominate an Edmonds School District Living Legend by June 30

In 1984, former Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby launched the Living Legend Awards to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. In honor of the foundation’s 35-year partnership with the district and ESD’s 135-year history of educational excellence, the Living Legend Awards were reintroduced in 2019.

Community members may nominate a deserving teacher, principal or administrator for this distinguished recognition.

Living Legend Award candidates have:

Made a fundamental and lasting impact on the educational environment of the Edmonds School District

Provided exemplary and positive leadership to students or staff

Developed an innovative educational program or management system

Been or are currently an educator in the Edmonds School District

Award recipients will be honored at Foundation for Edmonds School District’s annual awards ceremony on Aug. 25 at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood.

You may submit an online nomination here or you may submit written nominations by email to Deborah Jacobsen by June 30, 2022

Please include: