Noise anticipated at Lake Ballinger as pilings for new pier installed

The waterfront project at Lake Ballinger is underway to install a new fishing pier, floating boat dock and boat ramp. As part of the fishing pier project, pilings are currently being placed into the water. The pilings will act as support for the future structure.

On Thursday, July 29, a large mechanical hammer will be on-site to begin the “proofing” process that involves hammering to vibrate the ground to place the pilings. It is anticipated that this machine will generate hammering noise for nearby residents. This work is anticipated to begin about 10 a.m. Thursday and continue through the afternoon. It will then resume Monday morning and conclude that same afternoon. No work is planned at the site on Friday and through the weekend.

Project funding also covers the new restrooms at the boat launch as well as an accessible pathway from the Senior/Community Center to the boat launch area. Demolition of the existing fishing pier, boat ramp, and tire rip rap is another component of the work. The total project cost is nearly $1.5 million.

The boat launch area is closed for construction during July and August, which is when state and federal agencies allow in-water work as it is the least impactful time for downstream fish. The project is expected to be completed this fall concluding with upland work in September.

The remainder of the 55-acre park is still open to the public. Alternate access for small hand-launch boats is available on the east side of the park and is marked on site. Parking is currently only available at the north parking lot near the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center at 23000 Lakeview Dr.