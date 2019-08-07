Noble, Katims lead field in early returns for school board primary election races

In the only races before Mountlake Terrace voters in the Aug. 6 primary, election results were released at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Edmonds School Board of Directors Position 3 and 5 candidates.

As of Tuesday night, Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble was the top vote getter with 46% (8,045 votes) with challengers Rory Graves (3,535 votes) and Jennifer Cail (3,451 votes) with 20% each. Of the final two challengers, Mary Schultz received 8% or 1,464 votes while Boe Lindgren got 900 votes or 5%. (You can see all results in tables below.)

“I would like to sincerely thank the community for their continued support of our school district and my candidacy,” Noble said in a statement. “I truly believe in the power of public schools and I hope to continue to represent you on the school board.”

In position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims led the field of five candidates with 8,961 votes (54%) while opponent Lisa Hunnewell came in second with 3,734 votes or 22%. Challenger Rina Maile Redrup received 2,412 votes (14%), while Casey Auve earned 1,516 votes or 9%

“I am honored by the confidence voters are placing in me, and I look forward to carrying our message forward to the November election,” Katims said in a statement. “Tonight’s results make it clear that voters share my sense of urgency about student learning in the Edmonds School District. We are now one step closer to a school board energetically focused on student success for all.”

Mountlake Terrace voters will see city council races on the November general election ballot; however only one of those races — for Position 7 — will have two candidates. That position is open because Seaun Richards isn’t running for re-election. Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray are vying for the seat. The other positions on the ballot are councilmembers running unopposed: Position 2 Councilmember Steve Woodard, Position 6 Councilmember Laura Sonmore and Position 5 Councilmember Bryan Wahl.

Edmonds School District 15

18,748 ballots received

104,753 registered voters, turnout 17.90%

Director District 3

Gary Noble 8045 46.06%

Jennifer Cail 3451 19.76%

Boe Lindgren 900 5.15%

Mary Schultz 1464 8.38%

Rory Graves 3535 20.24%

Write-in 70 0.40%

~ ~ ~ ~

Director District 5

Lisa Hunnewell 3734 22.34%

Rina Maile Redrup 2412 14.43%

D.P (Casey) Auve III 1516 9.07%

Nancy Katims 8961 53.60%

Write-in 94 0.56%

The next set of results is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

— By Teresa Wippel