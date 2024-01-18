No time like the present: Let’s talk about (dog) poop

People love their dogs, but their poop … not so much — especially when Fido’s waste is left behind on a sidewalk, beach or park trail. Abandoned poop is smelly, messy and violates city codes.

And it can be harmful to human health and our environment. Dog waste contains viruses, bacteria (E. coli and salmonella) and parasites (giardia, roundworms and tapeworms), said Laura Reed, stormwater program manager at the City of Mountlake Terrace.

When it rains, orphaned pet waste washes into ditches and storm drains. Unlike sewage which is scrupulously filtered and treated through a multi-step process, stormwater rushes through miles of underground pipes unchecked into nearby water bodies.

In our region, that means dog waste gets a free ride to Lake Ballinger, Lake Washington and ultimately, Puget Sound.

Once in waterways, decomposing waste depletes oxygen and releases excessive nutrients, degrading water quality and jeopardizing the health of fish, invertebrates and humans. And in the Puget Sound, it can harm sea mammals like whales, orcas and seals.

When fecal coliform levels are too high, beaches must be closed to swimmers, fishing and shellfish collection.

“People don’t realize that something that seems ‘natural’ like animal waste can wreak havoc on our environment,” says Kayla Grattan, surface water technician for the City of Lynnwood. “It’s a bigger issue than just the ‘ick’ factor and optics of it.”

Snohomish County estimates that the county’s canines generate up to 63 tons of waste daily. That translates into a lot of “ick” and potential pollutants, so local municipalities are raising awareness about the positive impact every-day actions can have on local water quality.

“The more we can get the message out, the better we’ll be off as a community,” according to Patrick Johnson, senior stormwater engineering technician at the City of Edmonds. “Let’s be courteous to our neighbors and fellow dog owners and prevent pollution from hitting our waterways.”

Information booths about pet cleanup are showing up at local events, incorporating humorous slogans (like King County’s “Stop Poo-llution” signs) and fun poop-toss games to catch people’s attention and destigmatize the topic.

“A lighthearted and playful approach to education can help take away the fear and dread around scooping,” Grattan said.

Mountlake Terrace partners with the Snohomish County Conservation District to teach school kids about how poop-scooping helps protect human and water health.

Edmonds has installed pet waste stations, which include free waste bags and a dedicated pet waste container, at all of its city parks.

“We know they work. If people see the stations, they use them. It’s like the saying, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ ” Johnson said.

Pooper scooper tips for dog owners:

Always be prepared with baggies when taking your four-legged friend out for a stroll. Tie bags to your leash or get a clip-on waste bag container so that you’re never left empty-handed. Bags and containers are available for free at Lynwood City Hall, every weekday at the front desk.

After scooping, tie off your bag and throw it in the garbage can. Don’t place in the yard waste/compost bin, even if using a compostable bag. Commercial compost facilities do not get hot enough to kill the germs in pet waste.

Don’t assume you can toss bagged waste into a neighbor’s garbage. Ask first. If they say no, transport it home or use a public garbage bin or at a pet waste station.

Don’t bury it in the ground (it’s not plant fertilizer!).

Scooping on your private property at least every other day is the best way to avoid contaminants leaching into groundwater. Daily maintenance helps prevent humans and pets from tracking poo and its invisible pathogens into your home.

When rain is forecasted, scoop your property in advance so that you’re not trying to collect runny, rain-soaked poo.

Learn more about preventing poop pollution at these sites:

www.snohomishcountywa.gov/3366/Pet-Waste

www.pugetsoundstartshere.org/PetWaste/

— By Clare McLean