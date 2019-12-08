No suspects yet in Friday night shooting; victim in serious but stable condition

Mountlake Terrace police provided an update Saturday on the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 49th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw said that the male victim, in his early 20s, was in serious but stable condition at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his lower back.

No suspects have been identified yet in the case, but police found six spent shell casings at the scene, Caw said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired Friday night just after the conclusion of the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony. Mountlake Terrace police received a report of a dark sedan fleeing the scene, and Edmonds police pulled the vehicle over a short time later at a gas station located at 226th Street Southwest and Highway 99, near Edmonds’ Ranch Market shopping complex. The car contained a driver and two passengers — one of them the victim who had been shot.

According to Caw, the victim’s friends were transporting him to Swedish Edmonds Hospital at the time Edmonds police stopped the vehicle. An aid car was called, and the man was transported to Harborview. The vehicle in which the victim was riding was impounded.

Anyone with information about the case can call 911, or Detective Sgt. Scott King at 425-670-8260.