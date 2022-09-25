No one injured when fire engulfs garage of Brier home Saturday night

Firefighters rapidly extinguished a fire in the garage of a Brier home Saturday night.

The fire was reported at 9:33 p.m. in a two-story house in the 22800 block of Brier Road, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A family of four safely exited the home before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

The attached garage of the house was engulfed in flames when the first South County Fire crew arrived. The fire destroyed two cars inside the garage and spread to two vehicles in the driveway. Firefighters kept the flames from extending into the residence, but there is heavy smoke damage throughout the house. The initial estimate of the fire loss is $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by South County Fire investigators.

Support 7 and Red Cross responded to assist the displaced family.