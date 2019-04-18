No one injured in Wednesday night fire on Swedish Edmonds campus

South County Fire officials said there were no injuries Wednesday night during a fire in an unoccupied mechanical room on the Swedish Edmonds campus.

According to South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, crews were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday for report of flames seen coming from the roof of an unoccupied mechanical room where maintenance was being done on a compressor. The room was located in a building separate from the main hospital, she said.

“When Ladder 20 from the Esperance Fire Station arrived there was smoke coming from the roof and fire had been extinguished,” Hynes said. “The fire did not extend to the interior of the building.”

Damage was limited to the area of roof around the exhaust stack, she added.