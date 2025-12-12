No one injured in carport fire in Mountlake Terrace early Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
No one was injured in a fire that broke out in the carport of a one-story home in the 23100 block of 46th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace early Friday morning, South County Fire said.
Firefighters responded to the home around 2:30 a.m. and took less than 10 minutes to control the fire in the storage area of an attached carport, South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said. Firefighters had to cut through a metal roof to access fire in a hidden void space. Impacts to the interior of the home were minor.
South County Fire offered thanks to Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers for assisting three adults displaced in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
“Please – check your smoke alarms tonight and make sure you have a home fire escape plan,” Veley said.
