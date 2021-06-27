No injuries in Mountlake Terrace house fire Sunday afternoon

South County Fire crews responded to a fire in the attic of a Mountlake Terrace home Sunday afternoon. Those inside the one-story home, located in the 5900 block of 227th Street Southwest, got out safely and there were no injuries, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said.

The fire was called in at 2:40 p.m. Damage was estimated at $20,000 and a cause has not yet been determined, Hynes said.