No injuries in Lake Ballinger neighborhood house fire early Wednesday morning

A fire caused by food left cooking on a stove caused $150,000 to a home in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood early Wednesday morning. No one was injured in the blaze.

According to South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at a house in the 8100 block of 240th Street Southwest. “A man rented the house and wasn’t home at the time of the fire,” she said. “Multiple callers to 911 reported tall flames coming from the back of the house.”

“The fire marshal determined this was an accidental fire started by food left cooking unattended on the stove,” Hynes said. The renter has no insurance, she added.