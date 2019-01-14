No injuries, four displaced in 44th Avenue West attic fire Sunday

South County Fire responded to a reported residential fire in the 22400 block of 44th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace around 6 p.m. Sunday. The fire in the split-level residence was contained to an attic.

No injuries were reported but four people were displaced, South County Fire said.

The fire response, including units from Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, required the closure of heavily-traveled 44th Avenue West during the incident.

Smoke from the fire could be smelled for blocks around the residential structure.

— Story and photo

by Doug Petrowski