South County Fire crews were called to a fire that destroyed two sheds in Brier Tuesday afternoon.

According to South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, no one was injured in the blaze, which was reported around 3:25 p.m. in the 22300 block of Locust Way.

“Firefighters arrived to find two sheds engulfed in flames,” she said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.