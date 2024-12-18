No injuries after multiple reports of shots fired Monday night

Mountlake Terrace police received several reports of multiple shots being fired on the 21300 block of 48th Avenue West Monday night.

Calls came in at 11:21 p.m.on Monday, Dec. 16, Cmdr. Scott King said. However, the suspect fled the area before police patrols arrived.

The department doesn’t have suspect information currently other than one person reporting a light-colored sedan leaving the area at the time of the gunshots, King said.

The officers recovered five shell casings from the road and one bullet slug that was lodged in an unoccupied vehicle.

“There were no injuries and no victims other than [the owner of] the vehicle with the bullet hole,” King said.

— By Rick Sinnett