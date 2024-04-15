No injuries, $200K damage in Mountlake Terrace house fire Saturday

A Saturday night house fire in Mountlake Terrace displaced one resident and caused more than $200,000 damage, South County Fire said.

Flames were coming from the front of the house, located in the 5100 block of 232nd Street Southwest, and the resident was outside when the first firefighters arrived around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes but remained on the scene for two hours dealing with hot spots.