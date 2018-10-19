No Homeless Kids benefit breakfast Oct. 23 in Lynnwood

Vision House, a social services agency specializing in helping to meet the needs of the homeless, is hosting a free breakfast event for those interested in learning more about the organization and how to support it.

The No Homeless Kids Benefit Breakfast is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711-196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood; Doors open for networking at 7:00 a.m. and breakfast from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

The event will feature guest speaker Dr. Gregory Jantz, founder of The Center – A Place of Hope, a depression and addiction facility in Edmonds. Jantz is a best-selling author and early pioneer of “whole-person” care for those suffering from depression, eating disorders, drug and alcohol addiction, and other psychological and physical disorders.

While there is no cost for the breakfast event, a request for donations will be made; all proceeds will benefit families experiencing or coming out of homelessness in the Shoreline and Renton areas.

To register for the No Homeless Kids Benefit Breakfast, click www.eventbrite.com/o/vision-