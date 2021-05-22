No challengers for Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbents as election filing closes Friday

Filing closed at 4 p.m. Friday, May 21 for local elections, and all Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbents are running unopposed.

The same is true for the City of Brier with the exception of City Council Position 5, which has two candidates, and the Office of Mayor, which also has two candidates.

In addition, voters in Brier and Mountlake Terrace will vote for County Council Position 4, held by Jared Mead of Mill Creek. He will face challenger Brenda Carrington of Everett.

The general election is Nov. 2.

Here are all the local candidate filings according to the Secretary of State’s voter.votewa.gov website:

City of Brier

Council Position 1: incumbent John Lockhart

Council Position 2: incumbent Martin Krienke

Council Position 3: incumbent Mike Gallagher

Council Position 4: incumbent Valerie Rosman

Council Position 5: incumbent David Marley and challenger Susan Weldon

Council-at-Large: Donald (Don) Moran

Mayor: incumbent Dale Kaemingk and challenger Hisham (Sham) Othman

City of Mountlake Terrace

Council Position 1: incumbent Rick Ryan

Council Position 2: incumbent Steve Woodard

Council Position 3: incumbent Douglas McCardle

Council Position 4: incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Edmonds School District

Director District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore

Director District 2: Keith Smith, Melisssa Stepp. (Incumbent Ann McMurray isn’t seeking reelection)

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 6: Derek Daniels, Maya Ojalehto

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: incumbent David Chan, Ben Messaoudi, Rashawn Smith

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris

Commissioner Position 5: incumbent Jim Distelhorst, Anita Shad

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, Mike Pivec, Patrick Leonetti, Cory Paul Christianson, Sandra Brewer

Snohomish County Council

District 4: incumbent Jared Mead and challenger Brenda Carrington