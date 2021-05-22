No challengers for Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbents as election filing closes Friday

Filing closed at 4 p.m. Friday, May 21 for local elections, and all Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbents are running unopposed.
The same is true for the City of Brier with the exception of City Council Position 5, which has two candidates, and the Office of Mayor, which also has two candidates.
In addition, voters in Brier and Mountlake Terrace will vote for County Council Position 4, held by Jared Mead of Mill Creek. He will face challenger Brenda Carrington of Everett.
The general election is Nov. 2.
Here are all the local candidate filings according to the Secretary of State’s voter.votewa.gov website:
City of Brier
Council Position 1: incumbent John Lockhart
Council Position 2: incumbent Martin Krienke
Council Position 3: incumbent Mike Gallagher
Council Position 4: incumbent Valerie Rosman
Council Position 5: incumbent David Marley and challenger Susan Weldon
Council-at-Large: Donald (Don) Moran
Mayor: incumbent Dale Kaemingk and challenger Hisham (Sham) Othman
City of Mountlake Terrace
Council Position 1: incumbent Rick Ryan
Council Position 2: incumbent Steve Woodard
Council Position 3: incumbent Douglas McCardle
Council Position 4: incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright
Edmonds School District
Director District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore
Director District 2: Keith Smith, Melisssa Stepp. (Incumbent Ann McMurray isn’t seeking reelection)
South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue
Commissioner Position-at-Large 6: Derek Daniels, Maya Ojalehto
Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: incumbent David Chan, Ben Messaoudi, Rashawn Smith
Public Hospital District 2
Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris
Commissioner Position 5: incumbent Jim Distelhorst, Anita Shad
Alderwood Water and Wastewater District
Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, Mike Pivec, Patrick Leonetti, Cory Paul Christianson, Sandra Brewer
Snohomish County Council
District 4: incumbent Jared Mead and challenger Brenda Carrington
