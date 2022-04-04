Nile Shriners hosting Easter Egg Hunt April 16

The Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt that is free to the public on Saturday, April 16. The event opens at 12:30 p.m. and the egg hunt starts at 1 p.m.
Organizers note, “Come early to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny.”
The Nile Shrine Center is located at 6601 244th St. S.W. For more information, call 425-744-9611.
