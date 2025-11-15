Nile Shriners Center sponsoring free children’s Christmas party Dec. 7

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Nile Shriners Center will host a free children’s Christmas party, “A Visit with Santa Claus and his Elves,” on Sunday, Dec. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at 6601 244th St. SW in Mountlake Terrace.

Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of holiday activities, including a magic show, caroling, face painting, photos with Santa and other seasonal festivities. The event is open to the public, and all children are welcome.

For more information, contact Lady Rhoda Kiely at rhodakiely@comcast.net.