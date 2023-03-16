Nile Shrine sponsoring Easter Egg Hunt April 8

The Nile Shrine is sponsoring its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8 at 6601 244th St. S.W.
The egg hunt is free to all children and is open to the public. The event starts at 11 a.m. but come when they open at 10:30 and have your photo taken with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny.
