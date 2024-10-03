Nile Nightmares returns to the Nile Shrine Golf Course starting Oct. 4

Starting Friday, Oct. 4, Nile Nightmares returns to the Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace for the 14th season of haunted house terror. Beware of the evils that lurk in the shadows as you make your way through the Nile grounds.

Survivors can catch their breath in the Food and Fear Garden, featuring food trucks, classic treats and “frothy evil elixirs” for those 21 and over.

Hours:

Friday-Saturday: 7-11 p.m.

Sundays: 7-10 p.m.

Family Fun Day, Saturday, Oct. 26: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Halloween Night, Oct. 31: 7-10 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos – Day of the Dead Weekend: Nov. 1-2

Nile Shrine Golf Course is located at 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

Tickets are available online at www.nilenightmares.com.