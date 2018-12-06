Nile Nightmares offers ‘horror-day cheer’ this month

While the holiday season may be a time for joy and wonder, Nile Nightmares wants to spread some “horror-day cheer” to all who dare this month.

The Nile Nightmares Haunted House, located on the grounds of the Nile Golf & Country Club at 6601-244th St. S.W., just off Interstate 5 in in Mountlake Terrace, is presenting Krampusnacht 2018 Dec. 7-8 and 14-15. Evil Elves and crazed creatures take over the haunted house experience from 7-10 p.m.; tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.

The event will feature six haunted attractions themed for the winter holiday season in addition to a beer garden, food truck, artists and vendors, and opportunities to buy photos with Krampus. For the more daring, chances to “escape from the crypt” – a five-minute escape room game for up to five players – will also be available to purchase.

For more information on Krampusnacht 2018, click http://nilenightmares.com/index.ht