Nile Nightmares Haunted House returns to scare up frights in October

Fear not, local Halloween enthusiasts, the Nile Nightmares Haunted House at the Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace is back, providing a variety of spooky experiences on weekends throughout October. It features six haunted attractions, three escape room puzzle games, and a concession area with carnival treats, vendor booths, food trucks and a beer garden.

The six spooky main attractions each have a different theme including the “Curse of the Nile,” “Slaughterhouse,” “Infernum Mine,” “The Attic,” “3-D Circus,” and “Lab 13.” Each of the three, five-minute puzzle room games is designed for up to six players and they also feature different themes including a crypt escape, a fright elevator that uses a 3-D motion experience and one that is described as a survivor challenge.

Organizers recommend that guests be 12 years of age and older. They note, “Everyone’s level of scary is different,” and “we cater to all flavors of fear.” People aren’t allowed to touch the actors or props involved, and the use of cellphones, cameras or flashlights is prohibited while inside of the attractions.

Going through the haunted attractions can take from 15-30 minutes, depending on each individual’s own pace and the size of their group.

The haunted house is open throughout October on Friday and Saturday nights from 7-11 p.m., and Sunday nights, including Halloween, from 7-10 p.m.

There is also a family day for younger and more sensitive guests on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Adults will get in free that day with a paid child’s admission of $10, and the attractions will feature less scary actors handing out candy.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office and online. Reservations can also be made for timed ticketing as a way to help reduce wait times and promote social distancing. For the shortest lines, organizers recommend people come earlier in October and early in the evenings.

General admission for one trip through all of the spooky attractions is $22 at the box office and $25 online. A VIP fast pass that includes admission for one trip through and front-of-the-line access to all attractions is $30 at the box office and $35 online. Discounts are also available for active military members, large groups and special events. Escape room access can also be purchased separately for $5.

The haunted attractions feature a mix of indoor and outdoor scary experiences as guests wind their way through a series of indoor and outdoor mazes. Organizers recommend that people dress appropriately for cold and possibly wet weather that can also lead to some dirty or muddy paths throughout the attractions.

Nile Nightmares plans to be open rain or shine, although in the event of severe weather it may close early and on those nights it recommends people call before arriving.

The haunted house is celebrating a “Decade of Doom” at the golf course as this year marks its 11th season of offering horror attractions there. It didn’t open last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All guests are required to wear masks while on the premises.

The Nile Nightmares Haunted House is being held at the Nile Shrine Golf Course located at 6601 244th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

More information about the haunted house including how to purchase tickets online and a promo video that gives people a preview of what to expect can be viewed here. It can also be reached by phone at 1-866-666-1031.

