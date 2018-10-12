Nile Nightmares haunted house now underway

Nile Nightmares has returned to the Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace for an 8th season of haunted house terror every weekend in October.

The 2018 Nile Nightmares Haunted House features six updated Attractions: The Curse of the Nile, Ballinger Asylum, The Infernum, The Doll House, The 3D Circus and Ice Station 13.

Begin your journey at The Curse of the Nile, where the Pharaoh awaits his next victim. If you escape from the tomb, continue on to The Ballinger Asylum where there’s a cell with your name on it waiting for you. Then take a stroll through The Ballinger Cemetary, and face your greatest fear as you approach the gates of Hell themselves at The Infernum. Next put on your 3D Glasses for the 3D Circus and Clown Town Revival. Be careful, because next you may stumble upon an isolated research station located in the frozen Arctic, where something went terribly wrong.

Shows run from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday nights and Halloween night. Tickets are $22 or $30 for a faster VIP line and can be purchased online or on-site at the box office.

Also enjoy the Food and Fear Garden, with food, sweets and beverages (including locally crafted frothy “evil elixirs” for guests 21 and over).

The Nile Halloween Family Funfest on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. is designed to allow families to enjoy a much tamer haunted house experience. Admission is just $10 per child, and parents/guardians get in free. Halloween candy awaits those children brave enough to experience the various haunted

attractions. There will also be bouncy houses, cotton candy, face painting, vendor booths and food.

On Oct. 31, darkness sets the stage for the return of the ever

-popular “Fright Light Night,” when the Nile’s haunted grounds go pitch-black, leaving you with only your cunning and a special finger flashlight (available at the box office) to guide the way.

The Nile is located just off of I-5 (Exit 177) in Mountlake Terrace at 6601 244th St. S.W.