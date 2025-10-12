Nile Holiday Arts and Crafts Show Oct. 18 in Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Kickstart your holiday shopping at the Nile Holiday Arts and Craft show Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Nile Shrine Center, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

More than 60 local vendors will be showcasing holiday arts and crafts — from Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas.

For more information, call 425-478-3848 See more on the Facebook event page