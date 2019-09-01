Nighttime lane closures of SB I-5 for light rail work planned near Mountlake Terrace Sept. 7, 14

See below for closure dates, times and details. All closures are southbound.

Sept. 7, Saturday night into Sunday morning

HOV lane, 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

HOV + 1 lane, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

HOV + 2 lane, 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.

220th on-ramp 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

SR104 off-ramp 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, southbound 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Sept. 14, Saturday night into Sunday morning