Nighttime lane closure on 220th St SW overnight Thursday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Edmonds Engineering Division will temporarily close westbound lanes of 220th Street Southwest, just east of the Highway 99 intersection, from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Due to the high volume of traffic at this intersection, the work has been scheduled overnight to minimize disruption to drivers, the City of Edmonds said in a news release.

Delays should be expected, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

The closure is required for a geotechnical investigation into pavement distress in the area, the city said. Even though the roadway is just 10 years old, deep ruts have developed, indicating that the issue may lie beneath the surface.

“The City is committed to identifying the root cause of the problem to ensure a long-lasting repair rather than a temporary fix,” spokesperson Natasha Ryan said. “This investigation will guide city engineers in developing a solution that will avoid recurring problems and provide a safer, smoother driving experience for years to come.”

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting 425-771-0220 or emailing ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto a 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a ryan.hague@edmondswa.go