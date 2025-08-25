Nightly northbound I-5 express lane reductions scheduled Aug. 25 to Sept. 11 in Seattle

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Drivers on northbound Interstate 5 should expect nightly right lane reductions in the express lanes this week, starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, and continuing through Thursday, Sept. 11, for underdeck drainage pipe installation.
Lane reductions will continue nightly beginning at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until Sept. 11. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, Aug. 27-28, the express lanes will fully close at 9 p.m., two hours before their standard closing time. No lane reductions are scheduled on weekends or the Sept. 1 Labor Day holiday.
This work is part of the I-5/Yesler Way to Northgate Vicinity project.
Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map.
