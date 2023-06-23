Nightly I-405 lane and ramp closures in Lynnwood and Bothell continue June 25-27 for pavement repairs

Southbound Interstate 405 will be reduced to a single lane near the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood for overnight pavement repairs June 25-27. The ramp from northbound I-5 to southbound I-405 also will close for nighttime work.
Nightly work will shift to northbound lanes of I-405 June 27-30, when repairs will require the overnight closure of two lanes and ramps near the State Route 527/Bothell Everett Highway.
Southbound I-405 closures
Beginning nightly at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday, June 25, through Tuesday morning, June 27, people traveling near the I-5/I-405 interchange in Lynnwood should expect:
- Southbound I-405 to be reduced to one lane near the I-5 interchange. When all general-purpose lanes close, vehicles will use the express toll lanes, which are free to use nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- The northbound I-5 ramp to southbound I-405 to close. A signed detour will be in place using northbound SR 525, Alderwood Mall Parkway and southbound SR 525.
Northbound I-405 closures
Beginning nightly at 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, through Friday morning, June 30, people traveling near the I-405/SR 527 interchange in Bothell should expect:
- The two left lanes of northbound I-405 to close near SR 527.
- The ramps from northbound and southbound SR 527 to northbound I-405 to close. A signed detour will be in place using southbound I-405 and Northeast 195th Street to northbound I-405.
During the closures, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will complete bridge joint repairs and install permanent striping as part of a pavement repair project nearing completion. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.
